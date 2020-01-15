Independent Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

KMI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,271. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

