Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,208,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $610,761,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. 5,689,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

