Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up 0.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 169,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 586,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

