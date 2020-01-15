Independent Investors Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.4% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after purchasing an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 96.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,134,000 after purchasing an additional 396,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. 145,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.43. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.