INDINODE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XIND)

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One INDINODE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $8,461.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 999,468,812 coins and its circulating supply is 961,875,741 coins. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode. INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me.

INDINODE Coin Trading

INDINODE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

