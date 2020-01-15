Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.