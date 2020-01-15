Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

