Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 4,328 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.54% of Medifast worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $160,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Medifast by 21.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $237,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.10. 114,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,455. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $159.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

