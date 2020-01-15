Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

PFE stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.