Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 2.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.64% of Hexcel worth $39,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

