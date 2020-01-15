Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,333 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.83% of Americas Silver worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAS. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $684,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,384 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Americas Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,533. Americas Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million.

Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

