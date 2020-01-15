Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONE stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. 20,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

