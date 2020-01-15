Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.