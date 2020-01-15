Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $10.48 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,621. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

