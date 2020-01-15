Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $21.20 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,089 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 610,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

