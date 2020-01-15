Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $33.86 Million Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,949 shares during the quarter. Stratus Properties accounts for about 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 13.33% of Stratus Properties worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRS shares. BidaskClub cut Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stratus Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

STRS stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Stratus Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

