Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,368,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. 126,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639,707. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

