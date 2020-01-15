Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.37% of Range Resources worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 228,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

