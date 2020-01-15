Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 96,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,537. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

