Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 432,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $142.40 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.