Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.58.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.82. 2,615,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

