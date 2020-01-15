Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,052,000 after buying an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,990,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,553,081,000 after acquiring an additional 528,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 3,347,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

