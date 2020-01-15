Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 679,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

