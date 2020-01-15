Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Cimpress makes up 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.56% of Cimpress worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $112,016,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 74.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 297,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 127,002 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

