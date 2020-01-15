Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.93% of World Acceptance worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Acceptance by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.