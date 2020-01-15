Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $10.26 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,686,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,311. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

