Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 1,718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 14,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

