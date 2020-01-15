Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 5,029 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,018. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.75. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

