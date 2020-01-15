Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,308,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2,075.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,638. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,999.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,957.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

