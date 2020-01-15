Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. 3,779,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

