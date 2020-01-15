Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,435.92. 542,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,353.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.11. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

