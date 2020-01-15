Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.24% of Methanex worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 206.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,947. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

