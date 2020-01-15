Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,451,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.45. 121,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,407. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $268.81 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

