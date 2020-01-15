Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Copart by 132.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,473. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

