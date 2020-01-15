Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 110,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

