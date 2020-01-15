Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 984,173 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

