Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 384,800 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,805,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384,800 shares during the quarter. DURECT makes up 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 4.06% of DURECT worth $29,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock remained flat at $$2.46 during trading on Wednesday. 110,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,116. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $515.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

