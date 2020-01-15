Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 446,150 Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446,150 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.84% of New Gold worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 44.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,764,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of New Gold by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,111,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 145,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,778. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

