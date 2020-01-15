Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 66,150 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 6.15% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $231.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

