Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 697,825 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 697,825 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 7.01% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $96,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 302.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

