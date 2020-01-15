Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 779 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,990 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. 421,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

