Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 847,809 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,809 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 718,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,456. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTE. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 753,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $979,538.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,867,501.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $580,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,287,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,110.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

