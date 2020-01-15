Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,279 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.41% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of SRG traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 10,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 47.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

