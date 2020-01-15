Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,396 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.30% of Allison Transmission worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,411. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

