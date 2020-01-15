Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.70% of Getty Realty worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Getty Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 2,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.