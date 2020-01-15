Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ferro worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ferro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ferro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

