Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.09. 1,556,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

