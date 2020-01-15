Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of IR stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

