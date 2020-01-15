Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

INE traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 208,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

