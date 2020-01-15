Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) is Gradient Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $39,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,433. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67.

